Weeknight Shorts: Beer and Pork

Every once in a while, I am lucky enough to find whole pork loins on sale at my local grocery store. It's then that I'm eternally grateful for two things:

my freezer, and my cast iron skillet

Since a whole loin is a fair bit of meat, that freezer means I have the space and time to use it as I see fit and the cast iron skillet means I can use a quick, hot sear to get good texture, flavor, and moisture in my finished dish. With the addition of a simple beer-based glaze, pork loin chops can become some of the juiciest, most flavorful cuts of pork to grace your table. And since loin chops and roasts are notoriously easy to dry out, that's saying a lot!

I like to pair this dish with a good salad. Something involving a lot of flavors always works nicely. I like to favor bold choices like a combination of fruit and tangy cheese or beans and lots of vegetables in a tex-mex style salad. If you're looking for more, roasted potatoes or rice pilaf pair nicely with the chops as well.