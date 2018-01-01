Spring Palette
Spring is upon us and it's time to celebrate. Find color on your dinner table and fresh foods in your bowl. Add a bit of tender steak and sprinkle some sesame seeds over it all before you find yourself digging in and enjoying a dinner that's almost too pretty to eat!
Almost.
Now, I used some of my favorite spring ingredients (can anyone argue that asparagus is not just the epitome of springtime?) and worked in an artsy vegetable flower, but you can pick and choose your ingredients based on your tastes and produce availability. Do you have ramps? Well, toss those in that hot pan after the steak's done and cook 'em until they have a little char at the edges! Wanting something a bit heartier? Work some mushrooms into the mix as well. If you have morels … well, I have more questions for you! In the meantime, enjoy a beautiful dinner while you welcome spring.
Seared Steak Poke Bowl
- 1 T. cooking fat of your choice
- 1 lb. tenderized round or sirloin steak
- 1 lb. asparagus, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 4 c. cooked rice
- 6 c. mixed greens
- 1 large red bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 carrot, sliced into coins
- 1 cucumber, sliced into coins or ribbon-cut
- Grape tomatoes, optional
- Sesame seeds, optional
Heat the cooking fat of your choice in a heavy-bottomed skillet (cast iron is fantastic for this, but stainless steel or anodized aluminum will also work) over high heat. If desired season your steak with salt and pepper and place in the pan, making sure it makes full contact with the bottom of the pan. Allow the steak to sear for 4-6 minutes, depending on your desired level of doneness. Using tongs, flip the steak to the other side and cook an additional 3-5 minutes. Remove the steak to a plate and tent with foil to rest while you prepare the rest of the meal.
In the pan you just used to sear the steak, sauté the asparagus briefly over medium heat. When the asparagus is bright in color and slightly tender, remove it from the pan.
To assemble a bowl, arrange the vegetables together in groups atop one cup of hot cooked rice. If you use ribbon-cut cucumbers, feel free to make "roses" with the ribbons and use a grape tomato as the center of each "rose". Slice the steak into bite-sized pieces and arrange the pieces in the center of the bowl. If desired, sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
