Spring Palette

1 T. cooking fat of your choice

1 lb. tenderized round or sirloin steak

1 lb. asparagus, cut into bite-sized pieces

4 c. cooked rice

6 c. mixed greens

1 large red bell pepper, sliced into strips

1 carrot, sliced into coins

1 cucumber, sliced into coins or ribbon-cut

Grape tomatoes, optional

Sesame seeds, optional

Heat the cooking fat of your choice in a heavy-bottomed skillet (cast iron is fantastic for this, but stainless steel or anodized aluminum will also work) over high heat. If desired season your steak with salt and pepper and place in the pan, making sure it makes full contact with the bottom of the pan. Allow the steak to sear for 4-6 minutes, depending on your desired level of doneness. Using tongs, flip the steak to the other side and cook an additional 3-5 minutes. Remove the steak to a plate and tent with foil to rest while you prepare the rest of the meal.

In the pan you just used to sear the steak, sauté the asparagus briefly over medium heat. When the asparagus is bright in color and slightly tender, remove it from the pan.

To assemble a bowl, arrange the vegetables together in groups atop one cup of hot cooked rice. If you use ribbon-cut cucumbers, feel free to make "roses" with the ribbons and use a grape tomato as the center of each "rose". Slice the steak into bite-sized pieces and arrange the pieces in the center of the bowl. If desired, sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.