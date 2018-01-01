Spring Bake Sale

It seems like every year, my daughter comes to me around this time of the year and lets me know her class is hosting a bake sale at school. Fortunately, I have my own go-to recipe for a generous batch of cookies that stays soft and chewy for weeks: snickerdoodle. I love snickerdoodles and, in the spirit of helping them sell fast at the sale, I tend to press a chocolate candy into the center of each cookie for more elementary school appeal!

Having recently gotten some chocolate hearts on sale, that's what went onto the most recent batch, but you could also watch for discount Easter candy in about a week and use that. Of course, these cookies are great without the chocolate too, but hey — it's a nice way to make them a bit more fun. Other options include working some colorful decorative sugar into the cinnamon-sugar mixture or pressing several smaller candies onto each cookie.

Because they are fairly large cookies, it's easy enough to put each cookie in a snack bag or fun decorated bags like those pictured. Dollar stores are a great place to look for inexpensive packaging ideas. Then, get ready to help the kids cover the costs of upcoming field trips, end of school parties, and graduation events!