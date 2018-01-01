Spicy Sliders

When I was in high school, I spent a summer working on a breakwater project in the Gulf of Mexico and taking courses related to the engineering involved in the project. And, being in Louisiana, being exposed to some of the most amazing cuisine I'd ever experienced in my young life. Even today, I find myself craving some of those dishes now and then. Among my favorites is the lowly shrimp po boy.

Spicy fried shrimp get paired with a seasoned sauce, pretty standard sub sandwich vegetables, and a soft bun. Any one of the ingredients on its own - while tasty - is nothing particularly special, but when combined become the stuff of my dreams. So when that combination can find its way to my table in slider form, there's something to celebrate! Suddenly, my cravings are no longer limited to my dream!

Never get fussy about what to serve with a po boy. I opt for some kettle chips or potato salad, maybe a little salad or fruit, and a cold beer. Pick your favorites, keep it simple, and have lots of napkins around to clean up the mess!