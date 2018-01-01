Spicy Sliders
When I was in high school, I spent a summer working on a breakwater project in the Gulf of Mexico and taking courses related to the engineering involved in the project. And, being in Louisiana, being exposed to some of the most amazing cuisine I'd ever experienced in my young life. Even today, I find myself craving some of those dishes now and then. Among my favorites is the lowly shrimp po boy.
Spicy fried shrimp get paired with a seasoned sauce, pretty standard sub sandwich vegetables, and a soft bun. Any one of the ingredients on its own - while tasty - is nothing particularly special, but when combined become the stuff of my dreams. So when that combination can find its way to my table in slider form, there's something to celebrate! Suddenly, my cravings are no longer limited to my dream!
Never get fussy about what to serve with a po boy. I opt for some kettle chips or potato salad, maybe a little salad or fruit, and a cold beer. Pick your favorites, keep it simple, and have lots of napkins around to clean up the mess!
Shrimp Po Boy Sliders
- 12 oz. medium raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ½ c. cornstarch
- 2 tsp. cajun seasoning
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- 2 T. cooking fat of your choice
- 6 T. mayonnaise
- 2 tsp. spicy mustard
- 6 miniature brioche buns, split
- 1 medium tomato, sliced
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 1 small head Boston lettuce, torn
Peel and devein the shrimp and allow to drain in a colander while preparing the breading mixture.
In a shallow dish, combine the cornstarch, cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir well with a fork.
Heat the cooking fat of your choice in a heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Once the dat is hot, dredge the shrimp in the cornstarch mixture and fry it in batches until pink and crisp on the outside. Drain on paper towels until ready to assemble the sandwiches.
Mix the mayonnaise and mustard to make a creamy sauce. Slather each brioche bun with about a tablespoon of the sauce and layer tomato and onion slices, shrimp, and lettuce on the buns. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
