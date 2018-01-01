Life is a Plate of Cherry Bars

Sometimes I like a little something sweet with my coffee in the morning, especially just after brunch. Other times, I get a little peckish in the afternoon and a bar is just right with tea. Still other times, I'm looking for some dessert. And if I've made these Cherry-Plum Bars, I have the perfect solution to all of these cravings.

Now, if you aren't a fan of cherries and/or plums, you could easily opt for preserves that suit your tastes. You could also work in different nuts in the crust and topping — although the almonds really are quite lovely. If you don't have almond extract on hand, vanilla or even lemon extract will also work. Note that the flavor profile of the crumb mixture will change with different extracts and/or nuts.

So take a bit of time and whip up a batch of these beauties, pour yourself a cup of coffee, and find a good book to enjoy while you spend a little time letting life get calm, quiet, and downright delicious.