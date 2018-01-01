How to Make a Homemade Bellini Bar

It’s officially brunching season and the perfect time to gather with friends and family. Whether you’re hosting a birthday celebration, outdoor bridal shower, or even just a weekend brunch, there’s always so much to celebrate! And with a celebration should come great food and delicious drinks. That’s why Gifts.com has put together the ultimate guide on how to make a bellini bar. It includes the essential ingredients needed, styling tips, unique recipes and a sugaring station to make your bellini extra sweet. Get your guests extra excited for brunch, and toast them with a fresh bellini. These simple and easy bellini recipes are delicious and the ultimate fix for any sweet tooth!

What is in a Bellini

A Bellini is made up of just two main ingredients: a sweetened fruit puree and a dry Italian sparkling wine (prosecco) or champagne. With your favorite fruit, sugar, water and prosecco, you can make a delicious homemade bellini using a blender!

What You’ll Need

Fruit Puree Ingredients:

2 cups of fruit puree or a 16 ounce bag of frozen fruit

2 cups sugar + 1 cup water for simple syrup

Other Ingredients:

1 bottle of champagne or prosecco

Champagne flutes

Beverage tub

Fruit or flower garnish

Directions

Stir sugar and water in a large saucepan over medium heat for about five minutes or until the sugar dissolves. Let cool. Using a blender, blend frozen fruit with sugar syrup. Strain through a fine-meshed strainer and into a bowl. Discard seeds if needed. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Refrigerate puree for one day. Pour 2-4 tablespoons of fruit puree into a champagne flute. Slowly pour the prosecco/champagne to fill the flute.

How to Make a Bellini

Per the instructions above, the bellini recipe makes about 4-6 bellinis using one bottle of champagne or prosecco. The ratio is one bottle of champagne/prosecco to two cups of fruit puree, but you can adjust accordingly depending on the alcohol to puree ratio you prefer.

Depending on your party guests, you might want a variety of fruit purees, such as mango for the sweet tooth or cherries for a tart kick. Be sure to also include mocktails using fruit puree and sparkling cider for non-drinkers and kids! For this bellini bar, we used mango, strawberry, blueberry and pineapple.

Style Tip #1: Label juice purees

Once pureed, feel free to transfer the juice purees into carafes for display. Then label accordingly using a small tag, ribbon and a simple black pen. Have an extra juice carafe handy with a mocktail for the non-drinkers as well.

Style Tip #2: Include a sugaring station

For an extra sweet bellini, include a small bowl with water and a dish with sugar. Guests can then dip their champagne rims into the water and sugar for a fancy touch. Finish with a fruit or herb garnish and enjoy!

Style Tip #3: Keep champagne cool

Care for your bubbles by keeping the champagne bottles in an ice bucket. The bucket maintains a chilled temperature for your bellini and looks cute too! Feel free to store in a cooler or fridge if you don’t have an ice bucket on hand.

Style Tip #4: Include yummy treats

In addition to serving your delicious bellinis, include a few finger foods for all to enjoy. Try miniature cupcakes or scones as these pair well with the fruity cocktails. Include festive napkins on your bellini bar so guests can grab as they go.

Style Tip #5: Create a backdrop

Depending on the event you’re hosting, you’ll want to create a unique backdrop for the bellini bar. Try adding an assortment of paper decorations such as a tassel banner or indoor plants and flowers to make your bar stand out. You can also include balloons above the table for an added pop of glam.

Style Tip #6: Include garnishes

To complete the bellini bar look, add a fun garnish on the top of the champagne flute. Get creative and slice fruit for the rim of the glass, add a piece of mint to a refreshing bellini, or top with an edible flower for a beautiful picture.

A Delicious and Decadent Drink

If you’re hosting your sister’s bridal shower, best friend’s birthday, or just a brunch, a homemade bellini bar is a beautiful and delicious way to dress up any event. With a few basic ingredients, a blender and champagne flutes, you can indulge in a decadent, refreshing drink perfect for friends and family!