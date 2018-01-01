Dark Chocolate Beer

Tomorrow marks St. Patrick's Day and some people will celebrate the day by downing a green beer or three. I've never personally understood the appeal and I'd much rather give my nod to Ireland by spiking my brownies with one of my favorite dark beers, a classic American porter. Porters, which are closely related to stouts, are usually a bit lighter in color, slightly less thick, and lower in alcohol content than stouts. They tend to make fantastic dessert beers and, as such, pair beautifully with these brownies.

Of course, you can use any beer you enjoy in these treats, but I opted for porter because it often includes chocolaty flavors and a richness that lends itself well to this use. Beyond that, choose a good variety and you'll have an ideal beverage to enjoy alongside a serving of the brownies!

Of course, if you are looking for something a little stronger to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, feel free to pour yourself a glass of your favorite Irish whiskey and sip that alongside one of these brownies instead. It certainly beats green beer!