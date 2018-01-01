Blackening Isn't Burning

Unlike charring, which can occur while grilling or roasting foods at high temperature, or burning, which renders food inedible, blackening is a technique that relies on a good seasoning crust that comes together as a darkened crust on any number of foods, although fish and chicken are really very popular choices. And apart from usually having a slightly smoky kitchen when you're done, it's a technique that can be easily done at home without much fuss. And with the quick-cooking nature of fish, it can mean a very flavorful dinner on the table in about 20 minutes!

Sandwiching a seasoning later between a coating of butter on the fish and your cooking fat in the pan means a darkened, tasty crust gets to form on your fish and actually help to keep the fish itself moist and flavorful. I know many folks who love making their own blackening seasoning and recipes for that abound, but I'm a fan of the cajun seasoning offered by Penzeys. And, while I will focus most of my seasoning efforts on the top of a fish fillet, always rub at least a bit of your seasoning into the skin as well. And yes, sear that skin until it's delightfully crisp. It's delicious and doing so will help the interior of the fillet cook evenly.

I love serving blackened fish with fairly light, fresh foods. A creative salad mixed with corn kernels, black beans, and diced tomatoes helps offset the heat and depth of the fish. Even a lightly seasoned rice dish will do the trick. And a cool, refreshing beverage is a must. And maybe open a window or two to help clear the kitchen after assembling such an amazing meal.