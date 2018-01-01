Winter Brightness

Orange is my favorite color. It's bright and cheerful and can make even the coldest winter day feel a little warmer. Rusty orange blankets find themselves scattered throughout my living room, tempting you to grab a book and a cozy corner for a moment or ten. Orange utensils hang out in a crock on my baker's rack in the the kitchen, offering practicality alongside a bright spot while cooking. And when it's time for dinner in the dead of winter, you can beat a meal boasting orange hues will find a soft spot in my heart.

This one pan meal builds layers of ingredients in the orange color palette. The chicken combines classic caramelization and charring techniques with ruddy smoked paprika to give our dish its meaty base. Cubed sweet potato brings an earthy element to the dish. Orange slices brighten it all before honey is drizzled over the top to bring it all together. If you'd like to continue the theme, feel free to use orange blossom honey for a citrusy floral flavor and that tell-tale orange glow!

This really is a one dish meal. Pour yourself a glass of your favorite beverage and call this dinner. Save the sides for another time.