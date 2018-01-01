Weeknight Shorts: Spicy Soup

While I know a lot of people that shudder when they think of January, it's February that feels the most brutal to me. I'm past being charmed by snow and glittering icicles in the sun and just looking forward to some warmth. How does winter respond? By giving me the greyest, dreariest days it can muster. How do I respond? With warm, spicy soups. After all, all is fair in this seasonal war!

Some days, I have the better part of the day to put together such a soup, but I have an arsenal of recipes that can be put together in a half hour or less. That's the case with this spicy, creamy soup that conjures thoughts of a tropical vacation in Thailand. Tender shrimp swims in a curry-kissed coconut broth sprinkled with sautéed garlic, onion, and pepper. Then, to give it a little more texture, little rice-shaped orzo pasta is simmered to perfection in the broth so every bite is brimming with flavor. It's a perfect meal.

What to have with this perfect meal? It's great on its own, but some crispy egg rolls or spring rolls are a lovely accompaniment, as is a glass of chilled white wine or, if you are really wanting to pull out the big guns, a Thai beer or fancy colorful cocktail. Keep warm!