One of the things I really adore about having a CSA share is how, months after boxes are no longer being delivered and the season is done, my family is still enjoying those final winter storing vegetables. One of our favorites are the cute little carnival squashes that we tend to keep in a big basket in the entryway to our home. Little by little, they find their way into our favorite dishes, but a special treat involves roasting them and filling with amazing comfort food classics.

Shepherd's pie, a meat and veggie mixture topped with creamy mashed potatoes, is a great comfort food casserole classic. Assembling the various parts of it and stuffing them into little roasted squashes makes for a fantastic cold weather treat. Of course, as is often the case, some tweaks and changes can always be made to this base recipe, so never fear.

Any winter squash can be used, although the amount of time it takes to roast them and how much of the fillings should be used to assemble them might vary quite a bit. I used the carnival squashes because I had them on hand and because they are downright adorable! You can add a bit of cream or milk if you don't have or want to use soft cheese — I just like the flavor I get with the cheese. Different vegetables can be used, though those listed are fairly traditional and easy to come by this time of the year. And some people use ground lamb or a combination of both beef and lamb to make shepherd's pie. And, as is suggested by the recipe itself, feel free to add seasonings according to your preferences and tastes.

This makes a surprisingly hearty meal and can stand on its own, although a nice green salad makes a welcome accompaniment. If I've got a busy evening coming up, I've been known to assemble the stuffed squashes and simply bake them to make dinner time quick and painless. After all, couldn't we all use a bit more winter comfort?