Happy Anniversary!

Late last week, Seasoned Cooking turned 20! That's right, this little corner of the Internet has been sharing food wit, wisdom, and recipes for 20 years. To celebrate, last weekend, the old version of the site which was presented in an electronic magazine format instead of the newer blog format got an internal update that has added more 1,700 articles and 2,700 recipes to the existing blog content in Drupal, the software we use to organize and publish this website.

Now, while that won't really make a big splash for readers just yet, it does mean that there are some exciting possibilities awaiting us all. Menu-builders, specialized searches, and standardized formats for browsing, printing, and even enjoying Seasoned Cooking on your mobile devices are all possible with our new unified content. Beyond that, there's something downright sentimental about unifying 20 years of great cooking in one place.

So go ahead and click on the Blog Archive menu to poke around and maybe giggle a little at some of the choices and formatting that graced these pages in 1998 or, if you prefer, explore the Issue Archive which will still let you check out the beginning of this site and see some of the cute covers we used to share with each issue. And to those of you who have been following us for any number of years, we thank you for sharing our journey and hope we all have many more adventures together in the years to come!