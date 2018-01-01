Blending Bars for Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day! If you are in the mood for something sweet that doesn't come out of a box, I've got just the recipe for you. In about an hour, you can have a big pan of decadent bars that combine the sentimental favorites chocolate chip cookies with a swirl of rich, creamy cheesecake filling. On their own or topped with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce, they are what you need to make your day sweet!

This recipe incorporates my favorite version of chocolate chip cookies. The key is browning the butter and saving a few chips to sprinkle on top of the bars. The browned butter gives the cookie layer a lot of depth and a nearly nutty flavor without the addition of any nuts. Tossing a few chocolate chips on top of the bars means a still slightly melted treat with every bite later in the day. Just pour yourself a glass of milk and enjoy.

If you prefer milk chocolate chips or extra dark chips, feel free to substitute those for the semi-sweet chips this recipe calls for. I use those because that's what my mom always used and these bars blend sweetness and sentimentality in just the right way. What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day?