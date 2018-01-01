Appliance-Aided Braising

I love the flavors put forth in Korean cuisine. Salty, sweet, and tangy, it's also regularly brimming with rich garlicky flavor. And few cultures know how to handle tough cuts of meat better. Long marinating times followed by long braising on the stove or in the oven mean tender meat, but a lot of time spent babysitting dinner. However, if you have a slow cooker or electric pressure cooker, you are in luck. You can have all that flavor and tender meat without a lot of effort.

I've included instructions for either appliance in the recipe below. I happened to have some rich mushroom soy sauce on hand and happily used that in this dish. It's earthier and thicker than traditional soy sauce and works beautifully in this recipe. Don't feel obligated to do the same though. The onion basically melts into the sauce and makes it a bit thick after the cooking time has elapsed. If you want to skip that, you can, but the sauce will be a bit on the thin side.

I tend to serve this particular dish with mashed potatoes that have had some wasabi stirred into them. The extra kick is great when paired with this flavorful meat. I also roasted some carrots and tossed them with honey, tamari sauce, and a bit of grated ginger. There's a lot of flavor in a meal like this - a perfect feast for a cold winter day!