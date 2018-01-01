An Apple a Day
"An apple a day keeps the doctor away." I'm not sure if it's true and now I'm wondering if it counts if those apples are tucked into a tender, tasty slice of bundt cake that boasts a double dose of apples. No matter, you'll want to make this cake anyway and enjoy it morning, noon, and night!
With both grated apples and apple sauce, this cake has no problem staying moist and tender for days … if it lasts that long! I like to use a soft-cooking apple like MacIntosh for the apple sauce and one Granny Smith (for tartness) and one Pink Lady (for sweetness) in this cake. Of course, you can use the same apples, but it's kind of fun to mix things up a bit and see what different varieties give you in a cake.
I find this cake is great in the morning with a cup of coffee or instead of muffins or other pastry at brunch. It's equally at home in the afternoon with tea for a quick snack and really shines as an elegant dessert after dinner. This is particularly true when it's topped with a scoop of ice cream (vanilla is traditional, but try cinnamon if you can find it) and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Suddenly, dessert is an event … and maybe it can help keep the doctor away?
Double Apple Cake
- 2 c. all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 5 oz. butter, softened
- 1 1/2 c. granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 c. apple sauce
- 2 medium apples - peeled, cored, and grated
- 1 c. chopped walnuts
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter and flour a 12-cup bundt pan. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon together. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter and granulated sugar together on medium speed with a paddle attachment for 3 minutes until it is thick and pale. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating for a minute after each addition. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the apple sauce. Stir in the grated apples. Add the dry ingredients to the wet batter and stir until the ingredients are just incorporated. Fold in the nuts.
Pour the batter into the prepared bundt pan and bake for 55-60 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes. Unmold the cake onto a cooling rack and allow it to cool completely. If desired, serve each slice with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
