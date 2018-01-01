"An apple a day keeps the doctor away." I'm not sure if it's true and now I'm wondering if it counts if those apples are tucked into a tender, tasty slice of bundt cake that boasts a double dose of apples. No matter, you'll want to make this cake anyway and enjoy it morning, noon, and night!

With both grated apples and apple sauce, this cake has no problem staying moist and tender for days … if it lasts that long! I like to use a soft-cooking apple like MacIntosh for the apple sauce and one Granny Smith (for tartness) and one Pink Lady (for sweetness) in this cake. Of course, you can use the same apples, but it's kind of fun to mix things up a bit and see what different varieties give you in a cake.

I find this cake is great in the morning with a cup of coffee or instead of muffins or other pastry at brunch. It's equally at home in the afternoon with tea for a quick snack and really shines as an elegant dessert after dinner. This is particularly true when it's topped with a scoop of ice cream (vanilla is traditional, but try cinnamon if you can find it) and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Suddenly, dessert is an event … and maybe it can help keep the doctor away?