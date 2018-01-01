What Food Labels Really Mean – Start the New Year Right!

A new year often brings new ideas about what you eat. You may decide it’s time to lose a bit of weight and look for ways to improve your diet. However, when you go to the store to do your weekly shop, you will be bombarded with different food labels; some of which can be confusing. This infographic from HappyCleans takes you through what food labels really mean so you make healthy choices for the New Year.

For example, did you know that the word ‘Natural’ on food labels helps to sell over $40 billion worth of food in the United States every year? However, the FDA has no official definition for natural and any guidelines are only recommended. This might mean that in spite of your best efforts to start the year in healthy fashion, you may actually be eating ‘natural’ food that is unhealthy.

Snack foods can also be a bit troublesome. You may decide to get a low fat one as a treat for the weekend but remember that words like low-fat and light on an already unhealthy food product may still be very unhealthy. Find out more about all things food labels in the infographic now.