Not a Boring Fruit Salad

This is a difficult time of the year for salads. Whether you find yourself face to face with iceberg lettuce and soggy tomatoes or opening a can of fruit salad, fear not! A salad worthy of the season is to be found in cabbage and brightly-colored fruit. Add a tangy dressing — there is no shame in grabbing a good bottled one — and some crunchy nuts and you've got a side dish that's ready to shine.

I included oranges, apples, and pears in this salad, but choose what you have on hand or really enjoy. Everything from blueberries to grapefruit can be found at most markets in tasty quantities this time of the year. If you aren't a fan of almonds, consider walnuts or pecans instead. I love raspberry vinaigrette, but you could opt for just about any tangy oil and vinegar rendition you prefer or just toss together something yourself. Keep it simple!

This is an amazing accompaniment to roasted pork or chicken. The bright colors and flavors also pair well with your favorite spicy dishes or even a good, hearty casserole. It's even a great side for pressed sandwiches or even pizza. Whatever you decide to serve it with, please don't give up on winter salads. They can be such a source of joy and a reminder of warmer weather to come in the middle of our cold and grey.