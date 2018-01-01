How Sweet It Is

Trying to be healthier when the weather makes you want to never go for a walk again and the holidays left you with an eight year supply of cookies can be hard. But rather than sigh and gnaw a stalk of celery, try incorporating healthy side dishes that will make you want to eat healthier. Carrots are excellent for you, come in nearly every color of the rainbow, and roast up to give you a sweet dish that pairs well with everything from chicken to steak!

Now, you can just opt for good 'ol orange carrots, but with markets and stands offering everything from purple to white carrots, try picking a few colors to help add a rainbow to a season otherwise associated with greyness. I used red, orange, and yellow carrots in this mix and they looked like sunshine on a plate.

If you prefer a lightly seasoned side dish, feel free to reduce the seasoning amounts by about half. As indicated below, they will have a fairly complex flavoring that I really think adds depth to the hearty dishes of the cold winter season. Embrace it all and enjoy a bit of sunshine on your plate!