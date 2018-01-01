The holidays have a way of leaving some (most?) of us feeling a bit drained and ready for a little quiet. But that doesn't mean we're ready to say goodbye to dessert, although maybe a little less in the way of holiday excess is okay. I myself love a piece of warm apple pie on a cold January evening, but I also find my energy levels right about now are just not set up for making pie from scratch. That's where quesadillas come in.

Stick with me. Instead of traditional savory quesadillas oozing with cheese and served with salsa, I'm taking dessert quesadillas brimming with cinnamon apples and caramel. The outer edges of the tortilla end up crisp and warm and the filling makes me think of apple pie. Another drizzle of caramel on top isn't necessary, but is a welcome treat.

You can use pears or even softer fruits as fillings for these pie-inspired quesadillas, but there's something about the comfort food that is apple pie that makes my heart swoon when I start making these. Also, do yourself a favor and make a double or triple batch of filling and keep it in the refrigerator for when pie-cravings hit. Instead of the 15 minutes it takes to make normally (an eternity, I know), they can be done in about 5 minutes!

If you're so inclined you could also serve these sweet treats with a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream. I recently made a batch of cinnamon-kissed whipped cream and it was amazing spooned over it. So grab your skillet. It's easier than pie!