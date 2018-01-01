Bacon, Mushrooms, Crepes … Oh My!

It's mid-January and, if you're like me, you need a little bacon in your life. Or possibly a lot. But rather than just sit down to a rasher or two — that's not wrong, is it? — consider pairing that salty delight with sautéed mushrooms and garlic and tucking them into tender crepes. With Old Man Winter determined to freeze us solid lately, we deserve to celebrate our resilience a bit!

The crepes in this recipe will be equally happy with sweet or savory fillings and are my go-to basic crepes. If you happen to have leftovers or, like me, you double the batch to make certain you do, settle each crepe between sheets of waxed paper and freeze them in a stack. Then, weeks or even months later, you've got breakfast nearly handled. I like the simplicity of bacon, mushrooms, and garlic for the filling, but you can also work in a creamy element if you are looking for something heartier. As is often my mantra, tweak to your heart's content.

I like to pair this salty, savory crepe with fresh fruit and maybe a muffin or two. Hot coffee is a must in my house, but tea or even warmed cider would also be nice this time of the year. Find a mug and put something warm and lovely in it. Then settle down to a delicious start to your day.