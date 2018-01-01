Bacon, Mushrooms, Crepes … Oh My!
It's mid-January and, if you're like me, you need a little bacon in your life. Or possibly a lot. But rather than just sit down to a rasher or two — that's not wrong, is it? — consider pairing that salty delight with sautéed mushrooms and garlic and tucking them into tender crepes. With Old Man Winter determined to freeze us solid lately, we deserve to celebrate our resilience a bit!
The crepes in this recipe will be equally happy with sweet or savory fillings and are my go-to basic crepes. If you happen to have leftovers or, like me, you double the batch to make certain you do, settle each crepe between sheets of waxed paper and freeze them in a stack. Then, weeks or even months later, you've got breakfast nearly handled. I like the simplicity of bacon, mushrooms, and garlic for the filling, but you can also work in a creamy element if you are looking for something heartier. As is often my mantra, tweak to your heart's content.
I like to pair this salty, savory crepe with fresh fruit and maybe a muffin or two. Hot coffee is a must in my house, but tea or even warmed cider would also be nice this time of the year. Find a mug and put something warm and lovely in it. Then settle down to a delicious start to your day.
Bacon-Mushroom Crepes
- 4 slices thick-cut bacon, sliced into bite-sized pieces
- 8 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
In a large nonstick skillet, fry the bacon until nearly crisp. Add the mushrooms and sauté until fully browned, adding the garlic in the last 5 minutes of cooking. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and eggs. Gradually add in the milk and water, stirring to combine. Add the salt and butter; beat until smooth.
Heat a lightly oiled 8-10 inch nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup per crepe. Tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly.
Cook the crepe for about 2 minutes, until the bottom is light brown. Loosen with a spatula, turn and cook the other side. You can keep the crepes warm in a 250° oven as you cook.
To assemble, fold the cooked bacon and mushrooms into each crepe and serve warm. You can also add a dollop of hollandaise sauce, crème fraîche, or sour cream to the crepes before folding if you want a richer meal.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
