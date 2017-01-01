Oven Layering

I recently replaced my nearly two decade old baking sheets. I'm not even sure why it took me so long to do so, but I'm really thrilled that I did and I will be sure to remember this feeling the next time they need replacing so that it doesn't take me so long to get there.

Sure, I made some cookies, but what really made me happy was making one of those spiffy, popular sheet pan dishes where you end up layering all kinds of things together to build a meal that ends up baking in the oven on a single sheet pan. While I also used a skillet for working some texture and ease into the recipe, in a month in which time seems at a premium, this meal comes together in less than an hour and is downright decadent!

I used rainbow trout, but a generous portion or two smaller portions of any substantial fish (think salmon) will do. I used beets and sweet potatoes — again, because I had them - but regular taters, turnips, or most any root vegetable will do. Just make sure you cut them as needed to roast in the time allotted. As for the greens, I used tatsoi and expect most people to opt for bok choy or even spinach because some of these ingredients are more readily available than others. As is often the case with my recipes, feel free to be adventurous and tweak them to suit your tastes and what you have access to at home and markets.

In a month in which it can sometimes feel like there's no time to get everything we need done, there's something downright magical about building up a meal on a sheet pan and then sitting down to what can only be described as an elegant meal knowing there are only a few dishes to clean when it's all done.