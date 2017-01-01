Cookies for Santa

Many families have a tradition of leaving a plate of cookies out on Christmas Eve for Santa to snack on as he goes about his way delivering presents the world over. Now, we don't really have a Santa tradition in our house, but I'm not about to suggest that "Santa" (e.g. Mom, who has gotten gifts, wrapped them, and put them out under the tree in a way that will maximize ooohs and aaahs come morning) miss out on some sweet treats! And since, those are likely to fall onto my to-do list as well, I might as well go all out:

Those, my friends, are triple chocolate cookies. A tender fudge cookie finds itself wrapped around a Nutella center and topped with dark chocolate chips. What's not to love? Warm out of the oven, the centers are a molten puddle of chocolatey goodness and they tend to nearly fall apart before they even make it to your mouth.

Lest you think they can only be enjoyed warm, understand that a cooled cookie becomes denser and the Nutella within becomes reminiscent of fudge. These truly are my favorite cookie and they will be the talk of the town, whether they find themselves on Santa's plate or a dessert table at your next gathering. They are definitely special occasion cookies.

Make sure you work freezing and chilling time into your baking plans. If you skip them, these cookies are likely to be a lesson in misery. The cold steps make the filling and dough easier to work with and keep them in a tidy package while baking. You can even just opt to prep both parts one evening and start baking the next day. Now, if only I could figure out how to get some other "Santas" to wrap the presents while I bake the cookies!

Seasoned Greetings to you and yours. I hope your traditions add sparkle and joy to time spent with family and friends!