Braking for Brunch

After what might be one of the most hectic and joyful days of the year, many of us have one simple wish for a couple of days after Christmas: keep it simple. Consider your with granted while also giving you a bit of the decadence associated with the holidays. I give you my favorite simple brunch dish that is still guaranteed to impress:

If you want to make brunch really simple, make the strawberry sauce for this dish in advance. Don't whip the cream until right before it's time to serve though — it doesn't keep particularly well and an electric mixer will make quick work of it anyway. As for the croissants, if you're as lucky as I am, there will be a fantastic French bakery nearby. If not, do pick your favorites from a local bakery, as this is one dish where the pastry really shines.

A perfect croissant - tender on the inside and crisp on the outside - gets a generous helping of a balsamic-kissed strawberry sauce and amaretto-spiked whipped cream. Add a cup of your favorite coffee and relax. Before you know it, New Year's Eve will be beaconing us to put on our dancing shoes and ring in the New Year. But today … you can put in a few minutes of work and enjoy a long, relaxing brunch with your friends and loved ones.