Turkey Time: Sweet and Spicy

Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. If you're still looking for that special something to make your turkey sing, might I recommend a wet rub that blends maple syrup with pureed chipotle peppers? It gives your bird a bit of heat, a lot of smokiness, and a head start on caramelized crisp skin and the aroma that Thanksgiving is known for. Plus, it's very easy to put together and helps season your bird without leaving it dry at the table.

I've used this rub with everything from a turkey breast — which I often roast a few weeks before Thanksgiving to test my oven, seasonings, and method — to a giant bird that tests your oven's capacity! Simply scale up all the ingredients - especially the syrup and peppers - as the size of your bird increases and remember that it's better to have too much rub applied than not enough.

If you're looking for more Thanksgiving recipes, stay tuned for more this week and take a look at our Thanksgiving Cliffs Notes for ideas that will take you from appetizers to dessert. Enjoy!