Turkey Time: Roasting Sides

Brussels sprouts and apples, both amazing fall produce in my neck of the woods, make a brilliant combination for a Thanksgiving side. The apples offer sweetness that is lacking in the sprouts and the sprouts offer complexity missing in the apples. Together, they make sure every bite is heaven.

If you don't have bacon fat on hand or prefer to use a different kind of cooking fat, you may, but I love the extra saltiness and flavor that comes with using bacon fat. Also, make sure you season the sprouts before adding the apples. Not seasoning or coating the apples in cooking fat gives the dish more texture and interest. Serve alongside your other Thanksgiving favorites to help bring out the flavors of the season.

If you're looking for more Thanksgiving recipes, take a look at our Thanksgiving Cliffs Notes for ideas that will take you from appetizers to dessert. Enjoy!