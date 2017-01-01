Recovery Soup

Whew! Another Thanksgiving's come and gone. And, while we might feel like we shouldn't eat for a few days, we'll inevitably find ourselves feeling hungry before too long. Why not make this soup for when that happens, whether it's later today or a couple of days from now. Imagine a spicy blended soup boasting roasted garlic and tomatillos that's dotted with crisped leftover turkey and a few other goodies. Now imagine making the soup whenever you've got the time and crisping up that bird right before you serve it atop the soup!

I like this soup because the base is great on its own, but tossing some tasty tidbits on top makes it heaven. If you want to make it really fun, consider serving some thick tortilla chips alongside it as well. Think thematic crackers.

Truth be known, I like to make a double batch of this soup and have it for dinner the day after Thanksgiving, lunch the next day, and maybe even the day after that. There's been a lot of cooking going on lately and the quick crisping process takes about as much time as warming the soup and then I've got great food without having to start from scratch for a few days. Now that's something to be grateful for!