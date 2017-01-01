No Bake Sweets

With Thanksgiving coming up at the end of the month, a lot of us are going to be spending a lot of time in the kitchen. I think that's a perfect time to consider making a no bake dessert. After all, the stove and/or oven are probably in use, but you're also … well … in the kitchen. This particular no bake recipe of mine requires a fair bit of chilling before it's all done and those minutes can be easily filled making dressing, gravy, roasted vegetables … you get the idea. And when you're done, you have a fantastic dessert that can be stored in the fridge or on the counter and you haven't had to juggle baking pans in the oven!

With occasions like Thanksgiving being such big affairs, I actually prefer simpler desserts like this one alongside a cup of coffee or tea at the end of a meal. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, I favor hosting at least one dessert-themed party and making that an event, but a big dessert after a big dinner is a recipe for indigestion! Split those events up a bit.

I love the combination of chocolate, maple syrup, and cinnamon. You could work some of those flavors into your dessert coffee if you'd like as well. However you decide to serve this fun dessert, enjoy!