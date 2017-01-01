No Bake Sweets
With Thanksgiving coming up at the end of the month, a lot of us are going to be spending a lot of time in the kitchen. I think that's a perfect time to consider making a no bake dessert. After all, the stove and/or oven are probably in use, but you're also … well … in the kitchen. This particular no bake recipe of mine requires a fair bit of chilling before it's all done and those minutes can be easily filled making dressing, gravy, roasted vegetables … you get the idea. And when you're done, you have a fantastic dessert that can be stored in the fridge or on the counter and you haven't had to juggle baking pans in the oven!
With occasions like Thanksgiving being such big affairs, I actually prefer simpler desserts like this one alongside a cup of coffee or tea at the end of a meal. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, I favor hosting at least one dessert-themed party and making that an event, but a big dessert after a big dinner is a recipe for indigestion! Split those events up a bit.
I love the combination of chocolate, maple syrup, and cinnamon. You could work some of those flavors into your dessert coffee if you'd like as well. However you decide to serve this fun dessert, enjoy!
No Bake Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Bars
- 2 c. old fashioned rolled oats
- 6 T. all-purpose flour
- 1/2 c. maple syrup
- 6 T. creamy peanut butter
- 2 T. butter, melted
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 1/4 c. dark chocolate chips
- 1/4 c. chocolate hazelnut spread
Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, mix all of the cookie layer ingredients together using a large spoon. The dough should be soft and a little sticky. Transfer about half of the mixture into the prepared baking pan and spread it evenly and firmly along the bottom of the pan. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Cover the other half of the mixture with plastic wrap and set aside.
In the meantime, melt the dark chocolate chips by microwaving them in a large glass bowl for one minute. Stir the chips and continue microwaving for 30 seconds at time, stirring after each microwaving, until they are melted. Once they are fully melted, add the chocolate hazelnut spread. Whisk well until fully combined. Pour the chocolate onto the chilled oatmeal cookie layer and refrigerate for a half hour.
Top the chocolate hazelnut layer with the remaining oatmeal mixture. Press very firmly into an even layer. Refrigerate for another hour before cutting the bars into 9 small bites, or bigger squares. The bars will keep in an airtight container, at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. For firmer bars, store them in the refrigerator.
- Yields: 9 servings
- Preparation Time: 2+ hours, but most of that is waiting for things to chill
Add new comment