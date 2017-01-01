Kitchen Gifts: Moroccan Slow Cooker Granola

With the gift-giving season quickly approaching, those of us with kitchen know how often find ourselves wondering how we might use our talents to spread a little joy with friends, family, and more. In that spirit, we'll be spending the next few days offering some suggestions on how to do just that. We begin with a great granola recipe that takes advantage of your slow cooker.

Packed with a variety of nuts and dried fruit, this crunchy granola is sweetened with both brown sugar and maple syrup or honey. Cinnamon and vanilla extract round out its flavor profile and a careful eye, a lid not fully covering the slow cooker, and regular stirring will yield about 6 cups of this wonderful homemade gift. After its completely cooled, spoon it into jelly jars with pretty lids, add a helpful tag, and stack in a basket near your door to hand out throughout the season.

This is a gift that's particularly nice to have handy to offer a neighbor who stops in to say hello, the mailman as he collects all those Christmas cards you just finished addressing, or a teacher who has helped make your child smile day after day. Since no refrigeration is required, they can be at the ready for impromptu giving and help make someone's day all the brighter!