Comfort Food Classics: Chicken Casserole

A pasta-based casserole can be a lifesaver. They are pretty quick to put together, can be assembled ahead of time, and the leftovers tend to reheat well and feed an army. This is just what we need in a month filled with Thanksgiving planning. So let dinner be a casserole tonight and spend the time you save figuring out what to serve with turkey later this month.

One of the great things about casseroles is how versatile they are. You can use bacon … or not. You can use chicken … but pork will also work. You can switch out the ranch for another favorite bold seasoning … although my family really loves this one. Use a different kind of pasta or creamy sauce. Use one kind of cheese … or five. You get the picture!

In the spirit of helping you get dinner on the table during the busy Thanksgiving planning season, we're offering you a couple of simple, versatile meal ideas that make a lot of leftovers. Enjoy this one and come back next week for some ideas on soup!