One Pan Wonders

When dinner can be made in a single skillet, it can save time both before and after dinner and, this time of the year, that can be an amazing gift. After all, who has time to spend hours in the kitchen when kids have homework to finish, the library closes in less than an hour, several items need to be picked up from the store for a school project that's due tomorrow and you just heard about, and you have a major meeting at work later this week that you need to prepare for. And then, almost as if on the wings of an angel, this is what's for dinner:
This one pan wonder starts with chicken thighs, both highly affordable and versatile, and blends them with a bevy of flavors from the Mediterranean. Everything from capers and olives to roasted tomatoes and freshly grated parmesan cheese comes together to make dinner a snap. And, of course, fresh basil gives it that taste of summer as we're heading into fall. To hold up autumn's part of the equation, hearty mushrooms take on the flavors of the tomatoes, herbs, and more and suddenly you have a meal that you'll be turning to again and again.
While this is truly a meal in a pan, I do like to tear up a loaf of crusty French bread so that I have something to sop up the amazing juices in this dish. Serve it in big bowls and ladle extra liquid into each serving. And, if this happens to be one of those rare evenings when you can stay in for the night, consider pouring a glass of your favorite red wine and let the savoring begin!
One Pan Italian Chicken
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4-6 bone-in chicken thighs
- 1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 2 tablespoons garlic, minced
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons capers, drained
- 3/4 cup kalamata olives
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Chopped fresh basil, for garnish
- 3-4 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until golden brown, approximately 5-6 minutes on each side. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.
Add the mushrooms and garlic to the hot skillet and sauté until they are soft, approximately 5 minutes.
Pour the broth in and bring to a simmer; then add the capers, olives, and tomatoes.
Add the chicken to the pan and simmer on low for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve in bowls and garnish with basil and grated parmesan cheese.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour
