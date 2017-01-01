Recently, while preparing a fun riff on a Korean dish my family loves, I nearly choked to death on wine. I recovered quickly, but the culprit was my husband referring to venison as "forest cow" and my daughter deciding that was the most amazing thing ever. But you know, he's not wrong. Venison can often be substituted for beef in recipes and the learner texture can mean healthier meals. But that leaner texture can also mean challenges when it comes to traditional braising and stewing … unless you have a pressure cooker.

I have one of those fancy electric pressure cookers called the Instant Pot, but a traditional pressure cooker can be equally helpful in transforming sometimes tough venison into the most mouth-wateringly tender meat you'll find in a recipe. And in this particular recipe, it's paired with lightly steamed broccoli and a sauce that will haunt your dreams. A Korean inspired sauce blending sweet, salty, spicy, and rich flavors, you will be wanting to use it in other dishes as well, which I highly recommend.

If you like a little spicier mix, I highly recommend serving this dish with some traditional kimchi, a blend of salted and fermented vegetables that often found alongside any number of Korean dishes. Find it in the ethnic section of larger grocery stores or a specialty Asian grocer. Because there's so much going on in the sauce, I like to serve it over rice and have kimchi and sliced cucumbers alongside it. Then, iced tea or a chilled white wine makes it a meal. Enjoy your forest cow!