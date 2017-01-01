I like being able to whip up a batch of brownies that are company ready during the week. Not possible, you say? Then you haven't considered the power in the combination of chocolate and cherries.

When brought together in a fun dessert that will literally turn your thoughts on this issue upside down, dessert is decadent, beautiful, and fun. And it's fairly simple to put together. Your biggest challenge will be cutting cherries in half, but that can be quick work with a pitter or if you slice frozen cherries in half. Yep, that's right, you can use frozen cherries in this recipe. Can you imagine bringing something like this to Thanksgiving or New Year's Eve later this year?

To help make sure this pretty dessert stays pretty, I like to use parchment on the bottom of the pan and make sure it's a springform pan I'm using. You could just use a cake pan, but for the best guarantee of a nice release, opt for the springform pan with a layer of parchment on the bottom. Enjoy!