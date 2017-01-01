Back to School Break

If it feels like things haven't slowed down a bit since school started, that might have something to do with the hearty breakfasts that need to be prepared and scarfed before getting to school before the first bell, the snacks and lunches that need making to be consumed once at school, the healthy snacks that are necessary to keep your kids from wasting away after school but before dinner, and - oh - there's that dinner thing too. And that's just feeding them! Most people also have PTO meetings, practices, meetups and playdates, and hounding the kids about homework, field trip forms, and trying to slow down enough to ask everyone about how the day went. Whew! Time for a break? How about a popsicle for grownups?

If you like sangria, you'll love these Blackberry Sangria Popsicles. I actually made a batch before school started and hid them away in the freezer because even the best parents need a little break just for them and I'm not tossing myself into that category just yet. That said, my kid still asks if we can have that awesome dinner again sometime, wants to bake cupcakes with me, and will actually answer questions about her day so maybe I'm not doing too badly! Perhaps I should invite another tired parent to "toast" over sangria popsicles!

This recipe will leave you with additional sugar syrup. Keep it on hand for another batch of popsicles, non-frozen sangria, or any number of fantastic cocktails. After all, the school year has just begun and we're not even to major class project time yet!