Back to School Break
If it feels like things haven't slowed down a bit since school started, that might have something to do with the hearty breakfasts that need to be prepared and scarfed before getting to school before the first bell, the snacks and lunches that need making to be consumed once at school, the healthy snacks that are necessary to keep your kids from wasting away after school but before dinner, and - oh - there's that dinner thing too. And that's just feeding them! Most people also have PTO meetings, practices, meetups and playdates, and hounding the kids about homework, field trip forms, and trying to slow down enough to ask everyone about how the day went. Whew! Time for a break? How about a popsicle for grownups?
If you like sangria, you'll love these Blackberry Sangria Popsicles. I actually made a batch before school started and hid them away in the freezer because even the best parents need a little break just for them and I'm not tossing myself into that category just yet. That said, my kid still asks if we can have that awesome dinner again sometime, wants to bake cupcakes with me, and will actually answer questions about her day so maybe I'm not doing too badly! Perhaps I should invite another tired parent to "toast" over sangria popsicles!
This recipe will leave you with additional sugar syrup. Keep it on hand for another batch of popsicles, non-frozen sangria, or any number of fantastic cocktails. After all, the school year has just begun and we're not even to major class project time yet!
Blackberry Sangria Popsicles
- 1 c. granulated sugar
- 1 c. water
- 1 1/2 c. sweet red wine - I used a red prosecco, but any sweet wine will do
- 1/4 c. brandy
- 1 c. fresh or frozen blackberries, divided
Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to medium and reduce the mixture by half, stirring frequently. Allow to cool.
Combine 1/2 cup of the sugar syrup, the wine, and brandy in a large measuring cup. Whisk gently to combine. Taste and add more sugar syrup, if desired.
Add 3-6 blackberries to each of 12 popsicle molds, depending on the size of the berries. Carefully fill the rest of the mold with the prepared sangria mixture. Position the popsicle sticks and place the molds in the freezer. Freeze for at least 3 hours before serving.
