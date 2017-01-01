Summer's classic salad has to be the delightful combination of ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, and creamy mozzarella known as a Caprese Salad. This time of the year, variations on that theme make nearly a daily appearance in my home. What's not to love? It's fast, easy, delicious, and downright beautiful … and versatile. I've been known to tweak it often, adding something fun from my garden, the market, or our CSA box as extra ingredients make an appearance in my kitchen. But my favorite? Adding nectarines and fresh mint. The salad has never been better!

For me, this kind of salad wants to be served on a platter instead of a bowl. With all the gorgeous colors in it, it wants to be laid out like an artist's palette. Besides, when the salad's been enjoyed, it's easier to sop up the juices with chunks of tender bread from a platter than it would be in a bowl. A platter also gives our noses many opportunities to drink in the amazing aroma cast by the tomatoes, nectarines, and fresh herbs. What's not to love?

This salad pairs very well with the aforementioned bread and most any wine. Since it plays so well with others, pick your wine according to other dishes you are serving or put together an amazing al fresco lunch by adding some ribbons of proscuitto to this salad, grabbing a warm loaf of French bread to tear and enjoy, and pouring your favorite chilled white wine into glasses and have lunch on the patio or deck. Before you know it, summer will be giving way to falling leaves and cool breezes. Seize the moment and enjoy dishes like this while we have the chance!