Summer Hummus
When I'm working my way through super hot summer days, I like having a recipe or two that involve little to no cooking on hand. It's even better when the recipes in question are easy to make ahead, last for days (unless my family and I eat them all!), and don't leave my tummy grumbling right away. So a good summer hummus platter is exactly what I need! Packed with creamy hummus, lightly crisped seasoned chickpeas, and all the fresh crunchy vegetables my heart could want, this is the essence of summer eating right here.
A note about dipping: I chose the vegetables on this platter based on the contents of my refrigerator and garden and what I thought would look pretty and taste great. As is often the case, feel free to mix things up a bit. Add carrots and grape tomatoes. Lose the greens. Consider some olives for a salty touch. You get the idea. I've served this with both warm pita bread and crispy pita chips. I've even had tortilla chips for a gluten free option. You get the idea. Make it yours.
Of course, you can always serve this pretty dish alongside summer's finest grilled meats, some room temperature cheeses and olives, and your favorite chilled white wine. It's a beautiful addition to a fancy summer supper. But I really do love just pouring a tall glass of iced tea and digging in. Sometimes simple suppers are really the best … especially when summer's turned up the heat!
Summer Hummus Platter
- 2 tsp. canola oil
- 1 can chickpeas, well-drained
- 1/2 tsp. granulated garlic
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. coarse salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 10-16 oz. hummus, pick your favorite variety or make your own
- 1-2 cucumbers, sliced thin
- 8-10 mini peppers, sliced in half and/or into rings
- Green onions, sliced thin and left large for dipping
- Mixed greens and edible flowers for garnish and dipping
- Tahini, for drizzling over the top
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chickpeas and fry them until they are golden and start to pop slightly (about 3 to 5 minutes). Add the spices (granulated garlic through black pepper) and stir for another 30 seconds. Remove the chickpeas from the heat.
Spoon the hummus onto a large serving dish. Arrange the vegetables around the edge of the dish, sprinkle the chickpeas over the hummus, sprinkle some sliced green onions over the chickpeas, and drizzle some tahini generously over the top of it all. Serve with warm pita, pita chips, and the vegetables on the platter.
- Yields: 1 hummus platter - serves 4-8 people
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes
