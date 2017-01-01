When I'm working my way through super hot summer days, I like having a recipe or two that involve little to no cooking on hand. It's even better when the recipes in question are easy to make ahead, last for days (unless my family and I eat them all!), and don't leave my tummy grumbling right away. So a good summer hummus platter is exactly what I need! Packed with creamy hummus, lightly crisped seasoned chickpeas, and all the fresh crunchy vegetables my heart could want, this is the essence of summer eating right here.

A note about dipping: I chose the vegetables on this platter based on the contents of my refrigerator and garden and what I thought would look pretty and taste great. As is often the case, feel free to mix things up a bit. Add carrots and grape tomatoes. Lose the greens. Consider some olives for a salty touch. You get the idea. I've served this with both warm pita bread and crispy pita chips. I've even had tortilla chips for a gluten free option. You get the idea. Make it yours.

Of course, you can always serve this pretty dish alongside summer's finest grilled meats, some room temperature cheeses and olives, and your favorite chilled white wine. It's a beautiful addition to a fancy summer supper. But I really do love just pouring a tall glass of iced tea and digging in. Sometimes simple suppers are really the best … especially when summer's turned up the heat!