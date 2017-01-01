A Spicy Meatball

My daughter loves my meatloaf. I think she'd easily have it once a week for dinner … or more. But hey, what's not to love? It has a great ground beef base and is loaded with veggies and even cheese. So when I decided to start with that concept, give it a tex-mex twist and make meatballs instead of meatloaf, I knew I was onto something good.

That's right: taco meatballs. You can thank me later and I already know your life will never be the same.

Do you like meatball subs? Now you can have taco meatball subs! Spaghetti and meatballs can have a south-of-the-border makeover with a spicy tomato sauce and taco meatballs. I've even been known to pop a toothpick into each meatball and serve them alongside salsa at our favorite gatherings. And the kids love them!

While the recipe below makes about two dozen meatballs, I almost always double or triple the recipe and toss half or more of them into a freezer bag and keep them on ice until I'm ready to use them. Suddenly, I have an amazing meal star on hand that adds absolutely no extra work to my busiest nights. Did I mention that the kids love them too? You can thank me later.