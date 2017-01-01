Weeknight Shorts: Salad Crumbles

The end of July and beginning of August have a tradition of making Wisconsin residents feel a bit like we're living on Mars. Sometimes even the grass feels like it can burn tender feet. So the last thing most of us want to do when this time of the year rolls around is spend much time cooking and especially if it means turning the kitchen into another hot zone. But hey, there's a reason this time of the year is often called "salad days" - and, given the beautiful produce gardens are producing at breakneck speed, it's perfect timing.

Since a crunchy chicken salad is pretty well liked by most, I thought I'd share a quick one that serves as my standard right about now. By keeping panko and boneless, skinless chicken breasts on hand, all I need are the makings for the base of the salad and my trusty CSA box fills that need quite well. When it comes to the seasonings in the panko, use what's listed here or pick your own combination or just toss in a couple of teaspoons of your favorite seasoning blend. As for the veggies, your garden, market, CSA box, or cravings can fill in the plate in a way that's pleasing to you. Salads are often more about inspiration and less about strict recipes and this one is no different. I often have this salad without dressing, but you can always pick a recipe to make your own or top it with your favorite variety from a bottle.

For summer's hottest days, I like to round out a meal like this with fresh fruit (think melon or stone fruit sprinkled with a little lime juice) and a cold beverage (iced tea, lemonade, or even water spiked with some of that fruit and lime juice). Then, it's time to find shade, air conditioning, or even the beach! Keep cool.