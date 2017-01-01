Tangy Starts

I grew up with rhubarb growing generously at the base of my parents' enormous garden. I remember pulling stalks of it and dipping the end in sugar and eating it raw. I remember rhubarb pies, cakes, bread, and more. But for some reason, we stopped short of making rhubarb preserves. That was clearly something that needed remedying.

Being a fan of the chunky, tangy-sweet nature of marmalade, that seemed the proper route to take with this effort. Before long, I was slathering my toast in a marmalade that perfectly captures the flavor of my childhood. What's more, it lasts well in the refrigerator and can be frozen as well. Now I can enjoy the flavor of rhubarb year round and not have to wait until spring to enjoy it.

In addition to being perfect on everything from toast to bagels to scones, this marmalade is a great glaze for ham or turkey and is a fun condiment for roasted pork. You can even use it in pie fillings or other baking recipes in which a saucy element with a bit of tang is recommended. When less than an hour gives you the taste of the garden year round, it's time well spent!