Sizzling Salad

Generally, by the middle of July, I'm already feeling ready for fall weather. I know, I know — summer's far from over and the hot weather is just getting started. To help keep my cool while the weather sizzles, I like to rely on salads that make sides unnecessary. So when my salad is boasting grilled steak and a bunch of my favorite veggies, I'm likely to grin even on the hottest day.

By splitting the ingredients for this main dish salad into grilled and fresh components, you get a main dish salad that's got a lot going on. The beef, potatoes, and asparagus bring a lot of flame-kissed flavor to the plate while items like chives, green onions, and radishes give it a fresh kick. The creamy sharp flavors associated with caesar salad are brought to the party by the cheese and dressing. Everything has a job and the combination is just fantastic.

Before I leave you to the recipe, I'd like to say a couple of things about greens. You can go an entirely traditional route and opt for torn romaine lettuce on its own, but I like a combination of greens. The salad pictured above boasted torn romaine, baby spinach, red lettuce, and hon tsai tsai — all from my CSA box. I suggest experimenting and finding blends of greens you enjoy for main dish salads. You can really change the character of a recipe by mixing up the greens and this is the perfect season to do it. Happy salading!