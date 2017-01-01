Morning Bliss
Sometimes my weekend days begin with such decadent breakfasts or brunches that I don't have another meal until dinner. After all, when you've eaten a bit later in the morning than usual and filled your plate with amazing, rich foods, the rest of the day calls for a bit more activity and time away from the plate until late. And when the most amazing French Toast I've ever had is on the menu, well, I'm not even sure dinner is required later!
Brioche is a tender, rich bread that's made with both eggs and butter. It's often a bit sweet and makes the most wonderful foundation for the egg-washed fried bread we know as French Toast. Now I have made it before, but I do tend to just splurge and pick up a loaf from my local bakery for this dish, particularly during summer when baking isn't at the top of my to-do list. The version in the photo above also sports mini chocolate chips, which just add to the decadence of this dish.
Since we're tossing any thoughts of diet and healthy eating with this recipe, I also embraced heavy cream and butter for putting this all together. You could opt for regular milk and a lighter cooking fat, but if you're starting with chocolate brioche, why not go all in? Make plans to go swimming or kayaking later to make up for it! This dish is an excellent excuse for afternoon exercise!
Brioche French Toast
- 5 eggs
- 1/4 c. heavy cream
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- Pinch kosher salt
- 1 small loaf brioche - I used a variety with mini chocolate chips in it
- Butter, for frying
- Fresh berries and maple syrup, for serving
Prepare a griddle for medium-high heat cooking.
In a shallow dish, combine the eggs, cream, extract, and salt. Whisk lightly to combine. Carefully dredge each slice of brioche in the egg mixture. Drain away any excess and set on the prepared griddle after brushing it with butter. Fry the bread for 2 minutes per side and remove to a plate. Keep in a warm oven until ready to serve. Repeat with the remaining slices of bread.
Serve hot with fresh berries and maple syrup.
- Yields: 10-12 slices French Toast
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
