Grilling Fish

Fish is nutritious, quick to prepare, and downright delicious. But, when it comes to grilling, it can also be intimidating. Fear no more! The key to amazing fish on the grill is as simple as a board and some pre-soaking. Once that step is done, it can be a lot like baking or even pan-frying fish. Check now and then and give it a flavor boost partway through the process!

Now, I happened to put together a very nice Dill Butter Grilled Salmon recently and what amused me most about the process was my corgi puppy being faced with the amazing aroma coming from the grill and his overwhelming urge to help. Mostly, he just guarded the grill and wondered why we weren't just eating everything the moment it smelled good.

About halfway through the cooking process, some homemade dill butter gets slathered onto the cooking fish, giving it a chance to melt into the salmon and lend its flavor to every bite! The butter not added to the fish can be served alongside it at the table or, if you prefer, spread onto warm bread.

When you are done with your fish, you will have a slightly charred board that's possibly covered with salmon skin. You can just toss it if you'd like or add it to a summer bonfire or, if you are lucky like me, you can make a puppy very happy!

This basic technique will work for most fish on the grill. We've used it with salmon, tuna, walleye, trout, bass, and more. So next time you are feeling a little intimidated by the thought of fish on the grill, reach for a plank of wood and be brave!