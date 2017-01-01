With summer well on its way (despite not officially beginning for another week), it's time to pay tribute to some summer favorites. Whether you are hosting a backyard cookout or heading to a neighborhood potluck, make sure you have some tried and true favorites on your side. This time around, we're talking about a decadently creamy potato salad.

One of the things I love about this salad is how you can grab a pot, toss in taters, get them boiling, and add eggs a bit later. Before you know it, all the cooking you need to do for this salad is done and all in one pot! I've had other potato salads that have left me with a half dozen dishes to clean. This one's amazing and leaves me with very little to clean. If you aren't sure about mixing this salad in the serving bowl, you can also mix it in the pot you boiled the taters in. Simply add the dressing to the pot rather than adding the taters to the dressing as indicated below.

This is a great go-to recipe for your summer entertaining needs. However, remember that it includes both mayonnaise and eggs, so please place it in a tub of ice if you will be leaving it out in warm weather for any period of time. Other than that, enjoy!