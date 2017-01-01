This Spud's for You
With summer well on its way (despite not officially beginning for another week), it's time to pay tribute to some summer favorites. Whether you are hosting a backyard cookout or heading to a neighborhood potluck, make sure you have some tried and true favorites on your side. This time around, we're talking about a decadently creamy potato salad.
One of the things I love about this salad is how you can grab a pot, toss in taters, get them boiling, and add eggs a bit later. Before you know it, all the cooking you need to do for this salad is done and all in one pot! I've had other potato salads that have left me with a half dozen dishes to clean. This one's amazing and leaves me with very little to clean. If you aren't sure about mixing this salad in the serving bowl, you can also mix it in the pot you boiled the taters in. Simply add the dressing to the pot rather than adding the taters to the dressing as indicated below.
This is a great go-to recipe for your summer entertaining needs. However, remember that it includes both mayonnaise and eggs, so please place it in a tub of ice if you will be leaving it out in warm weather for any period of time. Other than that, enjoy!
Creamy Dill Tater Salad
- 2 lbs. red potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces and skin left on
- 2 tsp. salt
- 4 whole, uncooked eggs
- 1 T. pickle brine
- 1 tsp. dried dill
- 1 tsp. granulated garlic
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 c. mayonnaise
- 2 T. finely chopped dill pickles
- 1/3 c. sliced green onions
Place the cut unpeeled potatoes in a large pot and cover with water to about 4 inches above the potatoes. Add the salt and bring to a boil. Reduce to a low boil and boil for 20 minutes. Carefully lower the whole, uncooked eggs into the pot of boiling water on top of the potatoes and simmer an additional 10 minutes. Using a pair of tongs, carefully remove the eggs and place them in a bowl of ice water for 5 minutes before peeling. Check the potatoes with a fork to see if they are soft. If not, continue boiling until they are.
Roughly chop the eggs in large pieces and set aside.
In a large serving bowl, mix the pickle brine, dill, garlic, mustard, and mayonnaise to form a creamy dressing.
Add the potatoes, eggs, dill pickles, and green onions to the dressing and gently mix. Taste and add salt or pepper as needed. Chill until ready to serve.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
