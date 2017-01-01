Savory Brunch
If you've been following along for a bit, you know I love my decadent weekend breakfasts and brunches. You also know I'm not always up for making something super elaborate, especially if I'm having one of those fairly early weekend mornings that will be followed by a very busy weekend day. So I also happen to be a fan of the make ahead brunch dish. Whether you call this a casserole, strata, or bread pudding, this is one dish you'll want to add to your regular rotation.
While my recipe calls for leftover Belgian waffles, you could use frozen regular or Belgian waffles from a market as well. Just defrost them so that they are no longer frozen — or if you're making it ahead of time, don't bother as they will thaw overnight. I just happen to regularly make enough waffles for an army and end up with leftovers, which get packed between sheets of waxed paper and put into resealable freezer bags. Sometimes they get toasted for a quick breakfast and sometimes they end up in a glorious dish like this!
I love having fresh fruit, coffee, and muffins with a dish like this. If I'm on top of my game, I can even make those muffins in advance too. Before you know it, I've got a glorious brunch on the table and happy family and friends joining me to get ready for an adventurous day.
Waffle and Sausage Strata
- 8 oz. bulk pork sausage
- 4-6 asparagus spears - cleaned and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 Belgian waffles - cut into bite-sized pieces
- 5 large eggs
- 2/3 c. half and half
- 1 c. grated cheese
- 1/4 c. sliced green onions
In an oven-safe nonstick skillet, fry the sausage, crumbling it into small pieces as it cooks. Near the end of cooking, add the asparagus pieces and cook until just crisp-tender. Drain away any excess oil.
Add the waffle pieces to the skillet and toss briefly to combine.
Preheat the oven to 400° F and combine the eggs and half and half in a large, resealable jar. Shake vigorously to make a rich custard. Pour the custard evenly over the ingredients in the skillet. Sprinkle the top of the mixture evenly with the grated cheese of your choice.
Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the green onions before serving.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
