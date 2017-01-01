Savory Brunch

If you've been following along for a bit, you know I love my decadent weekend breakfasts and brunches. You also know I'm not always up for making something super elaborate, especially if I'm having one of those fairly early weekend mornings that will be followed by a very busy weekend day. So I also happen to be a fan of the make ahead brunch dish. Whether you call this a casserole, strata, or bread pudding, this is one dish you'll want to add to your regular rotation.

While my recipe calls for leftover Belgian waffles, you could use frozen regular or Belgian waffles from a market as well. Just defrost them so that they are no longer frozen — or if you're making it ahead of time, don't bother as they will thaw overnight. I just happen to regularly make enough waffles for an army and end up with leftovers, which get packed between sheets of waxed paper and put into resealable freezer bags. Sometimes they get toasted for a quick breakfast and sometimes they end up in a glorious dish like this!

I love having fresh fruit, coffee, and muffins with a dish like this. If I'm on top of my game, I can even make those muffins in advance too. Before you know it, I've got a glorious brunch on the table and happy family and friends joining me to get ready for an adventurous day.