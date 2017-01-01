Brunch Cake

Ever wonder why so many of us crave something a little sweet in the morning? Whether it's pancakes, muffins, or cake, just a little sweetness can help get us going in the morning.

Wait. Did I just say cake? Why not? After all, when presented as a citrus-laden glazed bundt cake, isn't it more or less the same as muffins or scones? And really, paired with other breakfast and brunch favorites, this cake is perfectly suited for a place of honor on your next brunch buffet. And if you happen to be lucky enough to score some leftovers, have a slice with tea in the afternoon and you'll be getting ready to make it again and again!

Now, freshly squeezed orange juice would be amazing in this cake, but if you happen to have a carafe of OJ from the market on hand and no fruit, bake away. This cake absorbs the tangy glaze and stays moist and fresh for up to three days. That said, I can't imagine it lasting that long!