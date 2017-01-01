Brunch Cake
Ever wonder why so many of us crave something a little sweet in the morning? Whether it's pancakes, muffins, or cake, just a little sweetness can help get us going in the morning.
Wait. Did I just say cake? Why not? After all, when presented as a citrus-laden glazed bundt cake, isn't it more or less the same as muffins or scones? And really, paired with other breakfast and brunch favorites, this cake is perfectly suited for a place of honor on your next brunch buffet. And if you happen to be lucky enough to score some leftovers, have a slice with tea in the afternoon and you'll be getting ready to make it again and again!
Now, freshly squeezed orange juice would be amazing in this cake, but if you happen to have a carafe of OJ from the market on hand and no fruit, bake away. This cake absorbs the tangy glaze and stays moist and fresh for up to three days. That said, I can't imagine it lasting that long!
Orange Bundt Cake
- 1 1/2 c. all purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 pinch salt
- 1/2 c. sugar
- 2 eggs
- 3 T. skim milk
- 3/4 c. orange juice (about 3 oranges' worth)
- 1/2 c. canola oil
- 1 tsp. orange extract
- 5-6 T. orange zest (about 3 oranges' worth)
- 1 1/4 c. powdered sugar
- 2-3 T. orange juice
To make the cake, preheat the oven to 350° F and prepare a bundt cake pan by spraying it well with cooking or baking spray. This makes a smallish cake, but you can use any size bundt pan — you just might not fill it much.
In a large bowl, sift together all of the dry ingredients, and mix until combined. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, combine all of the wet ingredients and whisk until combined.
Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, and lightly whisk until combined. Do not over mix.
Pour the batter into the prepared bundt cake and bake for about 40 minutes until it is lightly golden brown on the top and a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool until it reaches room temperature and then gently unmold it onto a serving plate.
To make the glaze, mix the powdered sugar and 2-3 tablespoons of orange juice until fully combined. Drizzle the glaze on the completely cooled cake and allow to set before serving.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 50 minutes
Add new comment