Taste the Rainbow

The unofficial beginning of summer is upon us and it's time to think about frozen treats to help us keep our cool. Of course, ice cream will always have a special place in my heart, but there's also something to be said for healthier alternatives that will have the kids happy without pumping them full of sugar and fat. So why not freeze the rainbow and enjoy it in the sunshine?

I recently put together these pretty pops. There were six of them (plus an extra frozen inside a sterilized bone for our puppy) in the freezer and they made a great treat for us after an afternoon of gardening and yard work. They are also great treats for the holiday weekend and a neat way to work in a serving or two of fruit on a weekend when hot dogs and burgers on the grill might be getting a bit more attention than normal. Everyone will love them — even the dog!

While I don't know that I would spend the time and energy to make a layered popsicle regularly, I highly recommend giving them a try for special occasions like Memorial Day or Fourth of July cookouts. If you get a bit of help, they go together quickly too! Happy Summer — almost.