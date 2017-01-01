Spring Seafood

May is one of my favorite months of the year. We have decidedly warmer weather than we did last month and at least some of those rainy days have given way to sunshine and gentle breezes. It also marks the beginning of my CSA season. This time of the year, my family gets to enjoy delightfully crisp overwintered spinach. We have it in salads, frittatas, and just about anywhere you can work it into a meal. But I really adore pairing it with seasoned lentils and tender salmon:

This amazing dish comes together in just 20 minutes and is very healthy and flavorful. It's nice enough for company, but quick enough to work into a busy evening, which is great news since these are also gardening days. What's more, it's a great one-dish meal that leaves you feeling satisfied. I simply pour myself a glass of chilled white wine and spoon this mixture into bowls and call it a day. It even means cleanup is quick!

If you wanted to add anything to this meal, a bit of your favorite bread would be lovely to sop up any juices from the lentils that might linger in the bottom of your bowl. Then again, you can also save a bit of the salmon and swab the bottom of the bowl with that too! Spring is here and casual cuisine is where it's at!