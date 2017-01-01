Oven Sauced Chicken

One of my favorite baked chicken recipes is so simple, it's nearly embarrassing to call a recipe. That said, it's also a great foundational recipe for building additional flavor into your meal:

This is an Indian baked chicken tweak over some simple curried rice. The original recipe takes an hour to bake and this one is no different. You simply spend some of that first half hour of baking time whipping up a sauce in your food processor and then letting your oven bake it into the partially-cooked chicken. The heat in the oven gets the sauce bubbly and fragrant.

I like a fair bit of heat in my food, so I tend to season the chicken liberally with the cayenne pepper and lean toward two tablespoons of curry powder. Oh, and my curry powder has a bit of kick to it. If you want things milder, limit or omit the cayenne and use less of a tamer curry powder. As is often the case here, I encourage you to make this recipe your own and feel free to share your successes with the community in the comments section below the recipe!