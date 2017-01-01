A Rose By Any Other Name

My daughter and I like to garden and this period of time as April transitions to May is exciting. We've prepped the flower and vegetable beds for planting and our opportunity to do so is just around the corner. I'll admit it - we're both a little impatient. Which is why I try to make sure we have time to make these right around this time of the year:

What better way to keep that impatience at bay than with delicious pizza roses "grown" in our oven? This is a great recipe for assembling with kids and my daughter loves how pretty dinner ends up looking - although we all agree that it doesn't hold a candle to how wonderful it tastes! You can even make them a bit ahead of time and take them at room temperature on a picnic.

I like to serve with additional sauce for dipping and a fresh garden salad. Before we know it, we'll be putting together those salads with vegetables from our own gardens, but for now we can enjoy roses made in the kitchen and dream about the harvest yet to come!