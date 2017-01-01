No Soggy Bottoms
Right before Easter, it's easy to think that dessert will just be piles of Easter candy … and really, that's hard to argue with. However, if you are willing to spend about a half hour of your time and don't mind using some convenience products to make your life a bit easier, this could be the final part of your special meal:
Packed with lightly spiked cherry filling and boasting chocolate on the bottom and on the top, this pie keeps a crisp crust by adding a layer of nutella between the fruit filling and the crust. When I am worried about crusts becoming soggy, I love turning to nutella. It adds an extra element of flavor and keeps fruit juices from seeping into crusts. I keep a jar of the stuff on hand just for this. Okay, I also keep it on hand because every once in a while, I just really want a spoonful. Don't judge!
The other fun thing about this pie is the filling. You could just opt for a can of pie filling and leave it at that. However, I am never happy with the amount of fruit included in a can of cherry pie filling, so I tweak it a bit. And for an occasion like Easter, what's more fun than adding cherries infused with a bit of port? Don't worry - there's not enough port to get anyone tipsy, but it does add a layer of flavor that's quite nice. Happy Easter and enjoy dessert!
Black Forest Pie
- 1 frozen pie crust
- 1 can cherry pie filling
- 1 1/2 c. port cherry sauce (just make the sauce portion of the recipe!)
- 1/4 c. nutella
- 1/4 c. miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips
Prepare the frozen pie crust according to the package directions for filling with a chilled filling.
While the pie crust is baking, prepare the filling by stirring together the cherry pie filling and the port cherry sauce. It's best if you make the port cherry sauce in advance and chill it, but if you make it during this step, just be ready to chill your pie for an additional hour or two before serving.
After the pie crust has been baked and allowed to cool, carefully spread the nutella evenly over the bottom and up the sides of the prepared crust. Spoon the cherry filling into the crust and finish the pie by sprinkling the top of it with the chocolate chips.
Chill the pie in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before slicing and serving. If desired, add a dollop of whipped cream to each serving. Store any unused pie in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes plus chilling time
