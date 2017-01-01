No Soggy Bottoms

Right before Easter, it's easy to think that dessert will just be piles of Easter candy … and really, that's hard to argue with. However, if you are willing to spend about a half hour of your time and don't mind using some convenience products to make your life a bit easier, this could be the final part of your special meal:

Packed with lightly spiked cherry filling and boasting chocolate on the bottom and on the top, this pie keeps a crisp crust by adding a layer of nutella between the fruit filling and the crust. When I am worried about crusts becoming soggy, I love turning to nutella. It adds an extra element of flavor and keeps fruit juices from seeping into crusts. I keep a jar of the stuff on hand just for this. Okay, I also keep it on hand because every once in a while, I just really want a spoonful. Don't judge!

The other fun thing about this pie is the filling. You could just opt for a can of pie filling and leave it at that. However, I am never happy with the amount of fruit included in a can of cherry pie filling, so I tweak it a bit. And for an occasion like Easter, what's more fun than adding cherries infused with a bit of port? Don't worry - there's not enough port to get anyone tipsy, but it does add a layer of flavor that's quite nice. Happy Easter and enjoy dessert!