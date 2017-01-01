How to Make Deviled Eggs: 5 Unique Recipes

There are a few recipes that everybody should know how to make, and deviled eggs is one of them. Festive, pretty, and packed with protein, these cute little snacks are a party standby for a reason.

Since Easter has just come and gone and you might have a couple of hard-boiled eggs on hand, we’ve created an easy guide on how to make deviled eggs. Try whipping up a batch now. If you’re feeling ambitious, try one of our unique egg variations. They’ll earn you the best spot at the dinner table — guaranteed!

What You’ll Need:

Gather these ingredients to make 24 delicious deviled eggs!

Ingredients

12 eggs

3 teaspoons mustard

¼ cup mayonnaise

3 teaspoons relish

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika for topping

Supplies

Bowl

Spoon

Knife

Saucepan

Directions to Make Deviled Eggs:

Step 1: Place eggs in a wide saucepan. Fill the saucepan with water until the eggs are submerged and bring the water to a boil for 10 minutes.

Step 2: Remove the eggs from the pot and transfer them to the refrigerator or a bowl of ice water. Let them cool for about half an hour.

Step 3: Remove the shells from each of the eggs.

Step 4: Slice the eggs in half lengthwise.

Step 5: Scoop the egg yolks from each egg and place them all in a bowl.

Step 6: Combine the egg yolks with mustard, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and relish.

Step 7: Put one scoop of the yolk mixture back into each of the cooked eggs.

Step 8: Serve chilled with paprika on top!

Deviled Egg Variations

Now that you know how to make a deviled egg, it’s time to get fancy! Using the original deviled egg recipe above, try one or more of these variations:

Are you feeling like a deviled egg pro yet? As easy as these eggs are to make, they always end up looking impressive! If you’re hosting special meal at your home or just want a fun snack or appetizer, be sure to serve a batch or two. They look beautiful displayed on a table with spring flowers and custom decorations. Happy celebrating!

Sources

| | | www.tone-and-tighten.com