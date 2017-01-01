How to Make Deviled Eggs: 5 Unique Recipes
There are a few recipes that everybody should know how to make, and deviled eggs is one of them. Festive, pretty, and packed with protein, these cute little snacks are a party standby for a reason.
Since Easter has just come and gone and you might have a couple of hard-boiled eggs on hand, we’ve created an easy guide on how to make deviled eggs. Try whipping up a batch now. If you’re feeling ambitious, try one of our unique egg variations. They’ll earn you the best spot at the dinner table — guaranteed!
What You’ll Need:
Gather these ingredients to make 24 delicious deviled eggs!
Ingredients
- 12 eggs
- 3 teaspoons mustard
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 3 teaspoons relish
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Paprika for topping
Supplies
- Bowl
- Spoon
- Knife
- Saucepan
Directions to Make Deviled Eggs:
Step 1: Place eggs in a wide saucepan. Fill the saucepan with water until the eggs are submerged and bring the water to a boil for 10 minutes.
Step 2: Remove the eggs from the pot and transfer them to the refrigerator or a bowl of ice water. Let them cool for about half an hour.
Step 3: Remove the shells from each of the eggs.
Step 4: Slice the eggs in half lengthwise.
Step 5: Scoop the egg yolks from each egg and place them all in a bowl.
Step 6: Combine the egg yolks with mustard, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and relish.
Step 7: Put one scoop of the yolk mixture back into each of the cooked eggs.
Step 8: Serve chilled with paprika on top!
Deviled Egg Variations
Now that you know how to make a deviled egg, it’s time to get fancy! Using the original deviled egg recipe above, try one or more of these variations:
Are you feeling like a deviled egg pro yet? As easy as these eggs are to make, they always end up looking impressive! If you’re hosting special meal at your home or just want a fun snack or appetizer, be sure to serve a batch or two. They look beautiful displayed on a table with spring flowers and custom decorations. Happy celebrating!
