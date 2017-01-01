How to Make Deviled Eggs: 5 Unique Recipes

There are a few recipes that everybody should know how to make, and deviled eggs is one of them. Festive, pretty, and packed with protein, these cute little snacks are a party standby for a reason.

Since Easter has just come and gone and you might have a couple of hard-boiled eggs on hand, we’ve created an easy guide on how to make deviled eggs. Try whipping up a batch now. If you’re feeling ambitious, try one of our unique egg variations. They’ll earn you the best spot at the dinner table — guaranteed!

What You’ll Need:

Gather these ingredients to make 24 delicious deviled eggs!

Ingredients

  • 12 eggs
  • 3 teaspoons mustard
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 3 teaspoons relish
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Paprika for topping

Supplies

  • Bowl
  • Spoon
  • Knife
  • Saucepan

Directions to Make Deviled Eggs:

Step 1: Place eggs in a wide saucepan. Fill the saucepan with water until the eggs are submerged and bring the water to a boil for 10 minutes.

Step 2: Remove the eggs from the pot and transfer them to the refrigerator or a bowl of ice water. Let them cool for about half an hour.

Step 3: Remove the shells from each of the eggs.

Step 4: Slice the eggs in half lengthwise.

Step 5: Scoop the egg yolks from each egg and place them all in a bowl.

Step 6: Combine the egg yolks with mustard, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and relish.

Step 7: Put one scoop of the yolk mixture back into each of the cooked eggs.

Step 8: Serve chilled with paprika on top!

Deviled Egg Variations

Now that you know how to make a deviled egg, it’s time to get fancy! Using the original deviled egg recipe above, try one or more of these variations:

Are you feeling like a deviled egg pro yet? As easy as these eggs are to make, they always end up looking impressive! If you’re hosting special meal at your home or just want a fun snack or appetizer, be sure to serve a batch or two. They look beautiful displayed on a table with spring flowers and custom decorations. Happy celebrating!

Sources
www.foodnetwork.com | www.singingthroughtherain.net | www.savorytooth.com | www.tone-and-tighten.com

 

Tags:

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.